Algeria closes sport and cultural centers says its "concerning phase"

Algeria closes the sport and cultural centers saying it's a "concerning phase" for the nation after recording more than 68,000 COVID-19 infections, according to a report by Nation. The restrictions were imposed on Sunday after the government called to fight the pandemic altogether.

The Health Ministry of Algeria registered 68,000 infections and around 2,100 deaths, while, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was hospitalized in Germany with the virus in the month of October.

Abdlemadjid Tebboune announced the new restrictions on Sunday, mentioning an overnight curfew across the country. He further said that all the sports halls, recreational and leisure areas, youth, and cultural centers will remain shut for 15 days.

The businesses in the country will remain open till 3 pm, whereas cafes and restaurants aren't allowed to dine in, as limited to takeaway only. While a strict ban on public gathering, the beaches are to remain close, as the government said that it will help to reduce the spread.

Algeria has noticed a bump in the figures of COVID-19 cases, due to large gatherings, anti-government rallies in past some time. The new coronavirus restrictions may revise the reportedly falling policies to combat the steep rise in COVID -19 in the country.