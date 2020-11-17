Left Menu
Eight students of Ahmadu Bello University abducted by bandits: Reports

Eight students of Ahmadu Bello University abducted by bandits: Reports
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has said that eight of its students are missing following the attack on Sunday on motorists along the Kaduna-Abuja road, according to a report by Today Ng.

Two people were said to be dead whereas many others are suspected to be kidnapped by the bandits in the incident.

Kabiru Bala, the Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University reported the missing students to the nearest area of Zaria Area Command station, according to the police sources in Today Ng.

The gathering of 300 students, from the Department of French, were traveling to Lagos on Sunday when the bandits attacked. The students were crossing the way for a program at the Nigerian French Language Village (NFLV).

As per the sources by Today Ng, "the Vice-Chancellor of ABU, Zaria, reported to the Zaria Area Command that eight students of the French Department were kidnapped. The names of the students are: Okafor Chris, Ayuba Lois, John Elizabeth, Musa Precious, Asoji Faith, Badmus Jemimah, Emmanuel Simon, and Aliyu Adamu".

Two of the abducted students were rescued by the police personnel whereas eight are still missing. The authorities are persistent with their efforts to find out the rest of the students, the reports said.

