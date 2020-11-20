Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Deworming pills didn't kill children in Ogun State, says Commissioner

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 20-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 18:28 IST
Nigeria: Deworming pills didn't kill children in Ogun State, says Commissioner
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI

The death of two pupils in the Ogun State of Nigeria was not caused by deworming pills, said Tomi Coker, the Health Commissioner of the State, according to a report Today Ng.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Coker said that there is no way that the deworming drugs which were administered among school-aged children in 14 local government areas were poisonous.

Coker made the statement after two pupils, 8-year-old Omolaso Keyede (primary two) and 9-year-old Eniola Oyeyemi (primary 4) studying in St James African Church Nursery and Primary School located in the Idi–Ape, Abeokuta in Nigeria reportedly died on Wednesday. The children reportedly died after hours of stooling and vomiting fell ill on Tuesday evening.

Speculations later made suggested that the two pupils have died because of the side effects of the deworming pill they took in the school.

Reacting to the speculations, Cooker said the drug was taken by all 249 pupils administered by the school and thus can not be the cause of death of two pupils. She further disclosed that stooling and vomiting aren't the symptoms of side effects caused by the deworming drug.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Liquid medical oxygen plant installed at GMC hospital in Jammu

A liquid medical oxygen LMO plant was installed at the government medical college GMC hospital here to provide uninterruptible oxygen supply for COVID-19 and other patients at the facility, officials said on FridayThe installation of such a...

BJP flays 'false campaign' by TRS over financial aid disbursement to flood affected people

The BJP in Telangana on Friday hit out at the false campaign by the ruling TRS against the saffron party over disbursement of financial aid to flood victims in the run up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections on December ...

Will work in a public-pvt partnership to ensure availability of COVID healthcare:Goyal

The government will work in a public-private partnership to engage and ensure the availability of proper COVID healthcare to all people, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. He also stressed the importance of ensuring...

All but one test corona positive in Lahaul-Spiti’s village as district's 2.83 % people get infected

All except one of the 42 residents of Thorang village in Himachals Lahaul-Spiti district have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2.83 per cent population of the sparsely-populated tribal district itself having been infected. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020