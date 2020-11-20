Nigeria: Deworming pills didn't kill children in Ogun State, says Commissioner

The death of two pupils in the Ogun State of Nigeria was not caused by deworming pills, said Tomi Coker, the Health Commissioner of the State, according to a report Today Ng.

Speaking in Abeokuta, Coker said that there is no way that the deworming drugs which were administered among school-aged children in 14 local government areas were poisonous.

Coker made the statement after two pupils, 8-year-old Omolaso Keyede (primary two) and 9-year-old Eniola Oyeyemi (primary 4) studying in St James African Church Nursery and Primary School located in the Idi–Ape, Abeokuta in Nigeria reportedly died on Wednesday. The children reportedly died after hours of stooling and vomiting fell ill on Tuesday evening.

Speculations later made suggested that the two pupils have died because of the side effects of the deworming pill they took in the school.

Reacting to the speculations, Cooker said the drug was taken by all 249 pupils administered by the school and thus can not be the cause of death of two pupils. She further disclosed that stooling and vomiting aren't the symptoms of side effects caused by the deworming drug.