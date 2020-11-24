Left Menu
NCS seizes 24 Sport Utility Vehicles smuggled in Nigeria

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-11-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 10:40 IST
NCS seizes 24 Sport Utility Vehicles smuggled in Nigeria
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@CustomsNG)

Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) intercepted 24 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) earlier on Monday, said the Seme Area Command, Badasry, according to a report by The Nation. It said that the intercepted vehicles were being smuggled from the Benin Republic despite borders' curfew of over a year.

The intercepted vehicles were reportedly a part of a larger consignment made by NCS during EndSARS protests and even after it. The anti-smuggling drive took place after a seven-week of continuous vigilance, said Bello Mohammed Jibo, the Customs Area Comptroller, Seme Area Command. He said that the enforcement unit made the breakthrough by his took over as Area Controller.

A Duty Paid Valur (DPV) of a total N182.887 million is realized from various seizures, as 128 interceptions had been made, Bello said.

In the different seizures made by the Customs Services, 2716 bags of foreign parboiled rice weighing 50 kg each, 1148 premium motor spiritPMS Jerry cans, 25 liters each, equivalent to 28,700 liters, 24 units of smuggled vehicles, 17 vegetable oil Jerry cans, of 25 liters, and 10 coconut oil Jerry cans of 25 liters each, is listed among other seizures.

Earlier on Thursday, the Strike Force of NCS seized smuggled goods and raised Debit Notes (DN) on under-declaration of cargoes at Lagos Port valued at N767 million.

