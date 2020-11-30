"Most of the weapons come from our armoury", says Donald Duke on Boko Haram terrorists

Donald Duke, the former Governor of Cross River State alleged that most of the weapons operated by Boko Haram terrorists come from the military armory, according to a report by Today Ng.

Duke reportedly alleged the resources for Boro Haram terrorists are gained from security operatives who sell military armory. He called on the federal government to look into the matter and investigate the forces involved.

He said, "Boko Haram insurgents who have been responsible for most heinous crimes, get their weapons from the security operatives." The ex-governor asked the reason for selling these weapons, as he questioned, "most of the weapons used by Boko Haram come from our armoury, we will need to look into that. Why are we selling weapons to the enemy?".

He further advised the federal government to bring out the best in their soldiers by motivating them and the police force recruited in the north-east region for impactful surveillance. He talked about the recruited forces and the crime as he said, "the level of people we bring into the force is a bit too low. Crime is a lot more sophisticated than that. We need people who can think alongside the perpetrators of the crime. We need to up the ante and train them and motivate them. There has to be an insurance scheme to look after them".

Duke also advised the federal government to motivate the soldiers and the police in the northeast to achieve results. "I think the soldiers in the Northeast are under-motivated, the government should motivate them. We need to task them on intelligence gathering. More of intelligence than firepower. Also, by now, we need to develop a strategy on kidnap. Are the police properly motivated? I doubt it, and they don't have enough weaponry.", he added.