South Africa: Fire guts 24 shacks in Qolweni informal settlement in Plettenberg Bay

Devdiscourse News Desk | Plettenberg Bay | Updated: 01-12-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 16:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: pickpic.com

About 33 families are left homeless after being ripped by fire in the informal settlement in Qolweni, in Plettenberg Bay earlier on Monday, according to a report by Ground Up.

The fire which reportedly gutted around 24 shacks in the locality in South Africa's Plettenberg Bay notified no injuries.

As per reports, Xolani Namba, one of the residents shared her image of the smoky cloud from the site. She said she took her kids and family to a safer place, as she grieved for those who lost their shacks in the fire.

While talking on the matter, Bitou Municipality said the reason for the fire is still unknown, but it's very likely to be an accident. It said that the authorities have provided some families with material to rebuild the shack, while the others who were unable to find immediate accommodation were accommodated on Minaars Land at the City's temporary housing site.

"The families that will be temporarily housed in the TRA will have to be beneficiaries of the Qolweni 169 project," the City added.

However, Peter Lobese, the Bitou Executive Mayor, and officials from other departments also visited the site and promised to aid those who lost important documents such as identity cards and birth certificates in the fire. Adding to it Siyabonga Momo, the leader of the Community said, "two months ago fire erupted in the area where four shacks burned down and a young boy lost his life. (Our community is) still recovering from that but at least we are grateful no one died today."

