Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:23 IST
Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.

The Land Department is reportedly working with specialists after the announcement to keep the situation under control. Although farmers are being called to collaborate with native and national officials to help to manage the locust outbreak which not only damages the crop but also leaves a critical effect on agricultural production.

The plan to mitigate the situation was outlined by Didiza earlier on Wednesday at noon.

"Control measures are currently being implemented to curb the spread of locusts. The current strong winds are contributing to locust control and spread. Farmers and peasant organizations should alert the department whenever they spot a locust swarm and work with officials in the field to stop the spread. The ministry has already dispatched a team of specialists to the affected provinces to work with officials from the provincial ministries of agriculture and rural development and our own entity, the Agricultural Research Council", the Department stated.

The Department has urged farmers and members to report locusts visibility in the areas to respective official departments:

  • Gert Greyvenstein: 082451 4860
  • Vuyokazi Mpumlwana: 084760 8176
  • Dr Ikalafeng Kgakatsi: 072 198 9882

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: China completes lunar sample collection ahead of schedule; Bezos' Blue Origin taps former Pentagon, NASA officials for new advisory board and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China completes lunar sample collection ahead of scheduleChinas Change-5 lunar vehicle has finished collecting samples of lunar rocks and soil more than a day ahead of schedule in the fi...

Central African Republic court rejects ex-president Bozize's candidacy

The top court in Central African Republic CAR on Thursday rejected the candidacy of former President Francois Bozize in a Dec. 27 election, in which he planned to run against incumbent Faustin-Archange Touadera.The court said in its ruling ...

Lebanese crisis deepens Syrian refugee misery

Life in Lebanon has become so difficult for Syrian refugee Ahmad, he says he recently contemplated suicide. The 54-year-old father of three cleans shops at a mall in exchange for rent-free accommodation in a cramped room in the town of Dara...

Uproar in AP assembly;seven TDP legislators suspended for a day

Amid bedlam, seven TDP legislators, including their deputy leader K Atchannaidu, were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday for a day. During a short discussion on Direct Benefits Transfer schemes, the House wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020