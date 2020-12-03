Locusts attack three provinces of South Africa

The provinces in South Africa naming Free State, the Northern Cape, and the Western Cape have reported locust outbreaks, as announced by the Thoko Didiza, the Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister of the country.

The Land Department is reportedly working with specialists after the announcement to keep the situation under control. Although farmers are being called to collaborate with native and national officials to help to manage the locust outbreak which not only damages the crop but also leaves a critical effect on agricultural production.

The plan to mitigate the situation was outlined by Didiza earlier on Wednesday at noon.

"Control measures are currently being implemented to curb the spread of locusts. The current strong winds are contributing to locust control and spread. Farmers and peasant organizations should alert the department whenever they spot a locust swarm and work with officials in the field to stop the spread. The ministry has already dispatched a team of specialists to the affected provinces to work with officials from the provincial ministries of agriculture and rural development and our own entity, the Agricultural Research Council", the Department stated.

The Department has urged farmers and members to report locusts visibility in the areas to respective official departments: