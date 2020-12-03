Zimbabwe: Econet Wireless running special tariffs to gain traffic

Zimbabwe's biggest telecom giant Econet Wireless is running specials tariffs to add to the company's revenue since the telecommunication giant has recorded a decline of 5 to 6 percent revenue, according to a report by Nehanda Radio.

James Myer, the Group Chairman of Econet, said that the company had to run offers to boost traffic on its network. He said, "The business continuously evaluates its pricing models in line with changes in the operating environment to ensure its services remain affordable. Through targeted segment specific offers and bundles, the business has been able to sustain customer volumes on its various platfroms. In this way, the business has been able to maintain its share of traffic and revenue in an environment where customer disposable income have been declining".

As the company noted growth in its subscriber from 0,24 percent to 12,59 million, a jump of 10,8 percent in data traffic jumped as the voice market grew by 2,6 percent. "During the period under review the contribution from our data services to total revenues increased by three percentage points, from 25 percent to 28 percent" Myer added.

Myers further added that the quality of the services offered is strained due to access to limited foreign currency and power supply disruptions.