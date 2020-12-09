Malwai: Same-sex decision to be taken by Malawais says Chakwera

Lazarus Chakwera, the President of Malawi shows no clear stand on the legalization of same-sex marriages said Brian Banda, the presidential press secretary according to a report by Nyasa Times.

Banda reportedly said that Chakwera doesn't have a clear stand on the issue since he has left it to citizens of the country whether to legalize it or not. He told that the issue is now to be decided by the Malawians during a Weekly Brief at Sanjika Palace, Blantyre, earlier on Monday. Banda quoted, "what we need to do is to discuss as a country on the way forward. What is it that we want? We should not leave this issue to the President alone to decide" while responding on the matter.

He said that the President was all ears to listen to varied opinions on the issue both in support and against the legalization of it for the country.

However, Luke Tembo, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) National Coordinator welcomed the idea and urged that the President should provide direction in the issue. Whereas, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) network put the argument of same-sex marriages and acceptance of marriages regardless of any genders. As one of the members of the LGBT organization in Malawi said, "put simply, equality means making the same choices available to all and thats prospering together".

Whereas Eric Sambisa, the founder of LGBT+ rights group the Nyasa Rainbow Alliance said they would be glad to launch an Equality Campaign to introduce same-sex marriage to facilitate prejudice against LGBT people. She said, "same-sex marriages will show that Malawi is ready to embrace of diversity, equality, freedom, tolerance, respect, dignity and fairness,".

Since, the campaign will enhance the self-esteem, safety, health, and wellbeing of LGBT people in the country.