Nigeria: ZGSF trains 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors in Kebbi

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@UN_Women)

A total of 106 gender-based violence Ambassadors have been trained in an effort to end violence against vulnerable women in Kebbi state, said Zaki's Gem Support Foundation (ZGSF), a non-governmental organization (NGO), according to a report by Today Ng.

Hajiya Nafisa Zakim the founder of the NGO reportedly said this in a statement at the 2nd International Conference on Gender Based Violence (GBV) earlier on Tuesday.

The international conference was held following the Movement Against Rape and Sexual Violence (MARS-V) and the Kebbi State Technical Working Group on GBV on the theme, "orange the world: fund, respond, prevent, collect".

She explained that there are milestones yet to be achieved, as the national data presented the prevalence of different forms of violence in the country.

She mentioned that "to help in eliminating the GBV, we have so far trained 106 gender based violence ambassadors, created and trained cooperation associations and participated in the advocacy to stakeholders on domestication of child rights act in the Kebbi state. We have rendered psychological support, referral and linkages for rape victims and conducted massive sensitisation campaigns on effects of GBV in Sokoto and Kebbi states. We have supported vulnerable pregnant women with free delivery kits at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi and mobilised and coordinated 43 civil society organisations in Kebbi state to support the fight against covid-19 pandemic in the state, among other activities".

She also described rapes as a routine in the country. She said, "while the services for victims and survivors are not enough, the system is also not friendly towards them. Unfortunately, whenever an arrest was made of perpetrators, the victim's family is expected to pay for his feeding via the security agency. This is the present practice in Kebbi and other states which is not fair".

