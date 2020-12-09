Zimbabwe: "Mnangagwa has weaponized corruption," says Jonathan Moyo

Jonathan Moyo, the former Minister of Higher & Tertiary Education, Science & Technology Development Zimbabwe has declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa's reign as the institution of corruption in his recent tweets on Twitter.

As declared earlier on Tuesday, Moyo tweeted a chain of responses in support of his accusations.

Today (8 December 2020) I will upload unimpeachable evidence that Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe. Don't miss it! — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) December 7, 2020

He accused Mnangagwa of leading fake campaigns, as he tweed, "20/21 What emerges is that Mnangagwa's so-called anti-corruption campaign is fake. Mnangagwa has weaponized corruption, not to fight it but to criminalize his opponents, and has used that criminalization to cover up his & his family's corruption as captured in the "Zaks Dossier"!"

Moyo allegedly indicted the government of looting diamonds which was approved by the Zanu PF/GNU cabinets and parliaments dating to 2006, as the loot is taking place in Marange and Chiadzwa over decades.

He has provided links, Whatsapp chats, and supporting documents; he tweeted