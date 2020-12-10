Kenya: Tree-plantation in Migori urban to boost Kenya's forest cover

In southwestern Kenya, Migori Urban Centers will have maintained Green Parks within marked urban forests, according to a report by Kenya News Agency.

The program was reportedly launched tree-planting courtesy of Equity Bank in Government forests at Magena and Mirema Hills earlier on Wednesday. In which the urban centers are aiming to boost Kenya's forest cover and promoting amusements areas. George Abuto, the County Chief Ecosystem Conservator said that the authorities are planning to accommodate tourists who enjoy nature's sanity.

He mentioned that the program drives to recreate picnic and local tourism as Kenya Forest Service has reported in the discussion with Equity Bank to assist in supplying needed facilities at the proposed green park areas jointly with preserving safe nature trails.

While talking about the idea, Dancun Sino, the Equity Bank Branch Manager of Migori County said that they are aiming to plant 80,000 different tree species during the rainy season.

Sino added that they want the semi-arid Nyatike Sub-County region of Migori County into green areas to increase rainfall attraction.

According to Nyatike Sub-County Community Forest Association, the semi-arid of the region has changed over time due to governments' and key partners' active role in promoting tree plantation. The area is now receiving two rain seasons causing improvement in food production.

As per the report over 10,000 trees were planted in the exercise.