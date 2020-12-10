Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Tree-plantation in Migori urban to boost Kenya's forest cover

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 10-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 17:21 IST
Kenya: Tree-plantation in Migori urban to boost Kenya's forest cover
Representative image. Image Credit: southafrica.info.com

In southwestern Kenya, Migori Urban Centers will have maintained Green Parks within marked urban forests, according to a report by Kenya News Agency.

The program was reportedly launched tree-planting courtesy of Equity Bank in Government forests at Magena and Mirema Hills earlier on Wednesday. In which the urban centers are aiming to boost Kenya's forest cover and promoting amusements areas. George Abuto, the County Chief Ecosystem Conservator said that the authorities are planning to accommodate tourists who enjoy nature's sanity.

He mentioned that the program drives to recreate picnic and local tourism as Kenya Forest Service has reported in the discussion with Equity Bank to assist in supplying needed facilities at the proposed green park areas jointly with preserving safe nature trails.

While talking about the idea, Dancun Sino, the Equity Bank Branch Manager of Migori County said that they are aiming to plant 80,000 different tree species during the rainy season.

Sino added that they want the semi-arid Nyatike Sub-County region of Migori County into green areas to increase rainfall attraction.

According to Nyatike Sub-County Community Forest Association, the semi-arid of the region has changed over time due to governments' and key partners' active role in promoting tree plantation. The area is now receiving two rain seasons causing improvement in food production.

As per the report over 10,000 trees were planted in the exercise.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM announces various development projects for Siddipet

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced various development projects for the district headquarters town of Siddipet and nearby villages, including a lift irrigation scheme and a four-lane road project. Rao, who ad...

Turkey's Erdogan, at Nagorno-Karabakh parade, says Armenia needs new leaders

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday renewed a call for a change of leadership in Armenia, as he reviewed a military parade marking that countrys defeat by Azerbaijan in a war in the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.Erdogan, who...

Haryana schools will resume from December 14

The government and private school will open from December 14 for the students of class 10 and 12 for three hours daily whereas classes 9 and 11 will resume from December 21, as per a notice issued by Directorate School Education DSE, Haryan...

Shakhtar Donetsk's goalkeeper was best player on the pitch: Conte

After witnessing a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said his players gave everything that they had in the match before adding that Anatoliy Trubin, the opposition goalkeeper, was the best player on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020