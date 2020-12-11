Uganda deserves a free and fair election, says Bobi Wine

The presidential candidate from the National Unity Platform, Bobi Wine demands a free and fair election in Uganda, as he took to his Twitter earlier on Thursday. He quoted, "we are grateful that the world is watching. Ugandand deserves a FREE AND FAIR ELECTION, and that is all we demand".

They torture and murder people. They wear pride as a necklace and violence as a garment. "What can you do?", they ask citizens. (Having destroyed all domestic accountability mechanisms.) Glad the world is watching and taking steps to ensure justice for the countless victims! pic.twitter.com/biJDRItmR8 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) December 10, 2020

Bobi expressed his concerns in a letter about the alarming condition in the country noting ongoing violence in the country. As two people were injured and hospitalized due to battles between supporters and police in the districts of Amuru and Nwoya earlier on Thursday.

Bobi tweeted, "this is what police in Nwoya District Anaka Town Council under the command of the DPC of Nwoya a one Wayibi & RDC a one Beatrice Akole are doing to us right now just at the roadblock that they have mounted to block us from accessing accommodation in Nwoya".

As per reports, Bobi Wine is anticipated to take his campaign to Kole, Otuke, and Alebtong.