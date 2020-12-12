Nigeria: "I will not allow anybody to kill PDP", says Nyesom Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Governor of the Rivers State, Nigeria, said that his fellow party members are not allowed to "kill" the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to a report by Premium Times.

Wike reportedly made the statement in an interview earlier on Friday. He quoted, "I will not allow anybody to kill PDP. They have the capacity to move to APC. I don't and I cannot move to APC. So, anybody that tries to do something to destroy PDP, I will not allow you. Anybody that I see that has the trait to destroy the PDP, I will not allow it'.

His remarks underlined the crisis with opposition party, as he said, "an opposition party that ought to be united, to work, to take over the affairs of government, because people are waiting for this opportunity, but the current leadership of NWC is not prepared for that. Rather, what they have done is to constitute some people to sow a seed of discord among governors for their own selfish interest. And that will boomerang; that will consume them".

"Yes. If you ask me as a member of PDP, am I ready to support PDP to take over, yes. But, if you ask me currently as it is, is the leadership of the party willing for us to harvest this opportunity for a change, I will say no.

"PDP ought to have harvested from the inefficiency of the APC; from the maladministration of the APC. Ordinarily, that is what the opposition party ought to do. The present National Working Committee is not interested or doing anything to take over the realms of government in 2023. When your interest is to remain in power, you are no longer interested to win election," the governor said.