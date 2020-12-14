Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Ongoing search and rescue operations", says authority on abducted students in Nigeria

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 14-12-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 09:52 IST
"Ongoing search and rescue operations", says authority on abducted students in Nigeria
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Image Credit: ANI

The authorities in Nigeria have stepped up their efforts to rescue the students who were abducted by the gunmen in Nigerian hostels, according to a report by Business Recorder.

The assault was reportedly observed in Katsina's school, the home state of Muhammadu Buhari the President which is condemned by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations (UN) children's agency.

The incident occurred late Friday when the gunmen on motorcycles barged into the Government Science School at Kankara. The gunmen who stormed the school engaged in fierce blazing causing students to flee.

Aminu Bello Masari the State governor, who visited the school earlier on Saturday, said that soldiers have been working to find and free the hostages.

He stated, "soldiers are currently in the bushes fighting the bandits. We will do all we can to ensure all the abducted children are reclaimed".Frank Mbas, the National police spokesman said about the additional deployed arms, as he quoted, "additional operational and investigative assets to support the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kankara".

Masari added that the numbers of abducted students were still not clear as he said "in the hands of the bandits" since the number of escaped students was yet not clear.

While earlier on Sunday, Masari in this statement to a federal government said, "the school has a population of 839 and so far, we are yet to account for 333 students. We are still counting because more are still coming out of the forest. Up till this moment, no one can give a precise figure of the children abducted".

He has piloted the school to take a count of returned students.

TRENDING

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fast in support of protesting farmers, appeals Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, and asserted that farmers will win in the end. Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers protes...

MyLogistics training 500 SpiceXpress employees on cold chain vaccine handling

logistics Gurukul is giving online training to more than 500 employees of SpiceJets cargo arm SpiceXpress on cold chain vaccine handling, a press release said on Monday. The Delhi-based training academy stated in the release that it is prov...

JSW Steel's credit profile unaffected by proposed tap issuance: Moody's

JSW Steel Ltds credit profile will remain unaffected by the tap offering on existing 500 million dollar senior unsecured notes issued in October by Periama Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW, Moodys Investors Service sa...

Maha BJP legislators protest over Maratha quota issue

Legislators of the Opposition BJP squatted on the stairs of the VidhanBhavan building here on Monday to protest against the Maharashtra governments lackadaisical attitude towards the Maratha quota and farmers issues. The protest was held be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020