Kenya job loss rises by 58 percent, says BrighterMonday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The unemployed rate in Kenya has risen by 58.6 percent to 1.8 million from 961,666 when compared to 2019, according to a report by BrighterMonday.

The report reads in part, "the highest proportion of the unemployed was recorded in the age groups 20 -24 and 25-29; each registering over 20 percent".

With an estimate of over 25 million jobs, the International Labour Organization has said that the world can lose several jobs due to COVID-19 globally. However, Kenya's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been declared decelerating in 2020 due to COVID-19 impacts with slow economic growth.

The report read, "the latest World Bank Kenya Economic update predicts growth of 1.5 percent in 2020 in the baseline scenario, with potential downside scenario of a contraction to 1.0 percent if COVID-19 related disruptions in economic activity last long,".

Started as a job search recruitment platform, BrighterMonday is Kenya's job providing platform which has developed into an all-encompassing career forum offering online career suggestions, personated Human Resources (HR) resolutions for both individuals and organizations as well as training assistance for jobseekers.

It said that despite a decline in hiring procedures by some industries, the demand for skilled employers will emerge post-COVID-19 and a combination of hard and soft skills will be required for the candidature.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

