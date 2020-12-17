Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria reopens seme borders to encourage commerce activities

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:53 IST
Nigeria reopens seme borders to encourage commerce activities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Nigerian Federal Government has ordered the re-opening of four land borders to encourage commerce activities, says Zainab Ahmed, the Finance and Budget and National Planning Minister, according to a report by Investorsking.

The South-West, Ilela in the North-west, Mfun in the South-south, and Maitagari in the North-west, are the four seme borders which are to open, as per the report.

After the approval, Ahmed reportedly said, "the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other banned products still subsists and will be implemented by border patrol team."

Explaining, "I am here to just report that His Excellency, the President, approved the recommendations of the committee that I chaired with the Minister of Trade and Investment as member, Minister of Interior as member, Minister of Foreign Affairs as member, National Security Adviser as member and Comptroller General of Customs. This committee was mandated to review and advise on the reopening of the Nigerian borders and after recommendations, the president approved the reopening of four land borders, namely: Seme in the South-west part of the country, Ilela in the North-west part of the country, Maitagari in the North-west part of the country and Mfun in the South-south part of the country."

She said that the four borders are ordered to be reopened immediately, while others will reopen before January 1, 2021, "so, these four land borders will be reopened immediately while the remaining borders are directed to be reopened on or before 31st of December, 2020. Mr. President has also directed on the reopening of the borders that while others are being reopened, the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other banned products that while others are being reported, the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other banned products still subsists and will be implemented by border patrol team".

The borders were shut down in 2019, August to terminate weapon smuggling, and other goods causing a decline in Nigeria's local market.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC to decide on Friday whether to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra

The Supreme Court will pronounce its order on Friday on a batch of petitions seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court. The pleas c...

HC notice to Centre on plea against allowing non-medical persons to certify diagnostic reports

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Central government on a plea challenging the Clinical Establishments Amendment Rules, 2020, under which it has allowed unregistered and unqualified non-medical persons like MSc and PhD h...

Google Search to show relevant results in more Indian languages

Google India on Thursday announced a range of features to help deliver an even richer language experience to millions of users across the country where dialects change every hundred kilometers.Indias digital transformation will be incomplet...

'Has Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?' asks Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fearless, Communist Party of India Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked if the Gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020