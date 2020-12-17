Nigeria reopens seme borders to encourage commerce activities

The Nigerian Federal Government has ordered the re-opening of four land borders to encourage commerce activities, says Zainab Ahmed, the Finance and Budget and National Planning Minister, according to a report by Investorsking.

The South-West, Ilela in the North-west, Mfun in the South-south, and Maitagari in the North-west, are the four seme borders which are to open, as per the report.

After the approval, Ahmed reportedly said, "the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other banned products still subsists and will be implemented by border patrol team."

Explaining, "I am here to just report that His Excellency, the President, approved the recommendations of the committee that I chaired with the Minister of Trade and Investment as member, Minister of Interior as member, Minister of Foreign Affairs as member, National Security Adviser as member and Comptroller General of Customs. This committee was mandated to review and advise on the reopening of the Nigerian borders and after recommendations, the president approved the reopening of four land borders, namely: Seme in the South-west part of the country, Ilela in the North-west part of the country, Maitagari in the North-west part of the country and Mfun in the South-south part of the country."

She said that the four borders are ordered to be reopened immediately, while others will reopen before January 1, 2021, "so, these four land borders will be reopened immediately while the remaining borders are directed to be reopened on or before 31st of December, 2020. Mr. President has also directed on the reopening of the borders that while others are being reopened, the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other banned products that while others are being reported, the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other banned products still subsists and will be implemented by border patrol team".

The borders were shut down in 2019, August to terminate weapon smuggling, and other goods causing a decline in Nigeria's local market.