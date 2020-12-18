Nigeria: NEMA inaugurates program “Towards an Emergency Free Yuletide”

To maintain safety measures by sensitizing road users during Christmastime, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has inaugurated a program named "Operation Egale Eye" in Abuja, according to a report by National Accord.

Muhammadu Muhammed, the NEMA Director General in the inauguration in Abuja reportedly said that the program is aimed at informing road users while assuring strict traffic rules.

Muhammed said that the theme for the year would be: "Towards an Emergency Free Yuletide".

He added that the program is initiated to prevent road accidents on the highway since NEMA would arrange men and equipment for an instant response during Christmastime. He said, "road traffic injuries are among the leading causes of death and life-long disability globally. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that about 1.24 million people die annually on roads, with more than 50 million people sustaining non-fatal injuries. In Africa, the number of road traffic injuries and deaths have been increasing over the last decades. Nigeria has not been left out of these unfortunate scenarios. The recent road crash at Akaeze, Ebonyi in September that claimed more than 30 lives is still fresh on our minds. In August, no fewer than 19 people died in a fatal road traffic crash on the Funtua-Gusua Road. Furthermore in November, two other persons lost their lives and more than 20 vehicles were burnt when a fuel tanker exploded on the Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway."

"These unfortunate incidents on our roads bring to fore the need for road users to be careful at all times and adhere to all safety measures and all hands must be on deck to ensure emergency-free road usage," he added.

The event on Friday was organized in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). It was attended by the representatives from the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Fire Service, Vehicle Inspection Officers, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Police, FCT Emergency Management Agency and Red Cross.