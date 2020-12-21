Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: Ruto urges political leaders to not sell their agendas of 'negative ethnicity'

“We want to create a nation of hustlers devoid of negative ethnicity and tribalism who embrace their cultures."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:56 IST
Kenya: Ruto urges political leaders to not sell their agendas of 'negative ethnicity'
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@WilliamsRuto)

The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto has asked the secretariat of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to provide public copies of proposed emendations for a credible referendum, according to a report by Capital News.

In a prayer gathering at Maralal Catholic Church and later in Samburu Cultural Festival in Poro, Ruto reportedly urged BBI. He said, "someone should not tell you to vote No or vote Yes, you must know why you are settling on that particular option".

Ruto reportedly said that the country is undergoing a critical phase of economic and health strains, and so in one such times it is inappropriate to put forth political interests. He asked political leaders to focus on current challenges in the country.

"Let us all agree that we would work together to put in place the right measures that prioritize the needs of the people and thereafter deal with other political issues," Ruto said.

He cordially urged Kenyans to follow COVID-19 guidelines laid by the Health Ministry to curb COVID-19 spread. He added, "as leaders, let us know that the most important thing is not that which benefits us as leaders but that which benefits all Kenyans."

Adding further to it, Ruto also urged political leaders to not use negative ethnicity to brush their political careers and asked them to not sell their ideas of personal interests and amend Constitution based on it.

Ruto said that country's' politics should function on ideologies, as that to one section which once restored ethnic mobilization instead of selling their agendas. He added, "we want to create a nation of hustlers devoid of negative ethnicity and tribalism who embrace their cultures."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Train derails after hitting jumbo in Odisha's Sambalpur dist

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odishas Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said. None on-board the train was hurt, he said.According to the East Coast...

Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama KGF Chapter 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of KGF Chapter 2. Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared ...

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020