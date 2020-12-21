Kenya: Ruto urges political leaders to not sell their agendas of 'negative ethnicity'

The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto has asked the secretariat of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to provide public copies of proposed emendations for a credible referendum, according to a report by Capital News.

In a prayer gathering at Maralal Catholic Church and later in Samburu Cultural Festival in Poro, Ruto reportedly urged BBI. He said, "someone should not tell you to vote No or vote Yes, you must know why you are settling on that particular option".

Ruto reportedly said that the country is undergoing a critical phase of economic and health strains, and so in one such times it is inappropriate to put forth political interests. He asked political leaders to focus on current challenges in the country.

"Let us all agree that we would work together to put in place the right measures that prioritize the needs of the people and thereafter deal with other political issues," Ruto said.

He cordially urged Kenyans to follow COVID-19 guidelines laid by the Health Ministry to curb COVID-19 spread. He added, "as leaders, let us know that the most important thing is not that which benefits us as leaders but that which benefits all Kenyans."

Culture elevates our identity, enriches our history and is an essential pillar of our heritage. Hence, we must continue pushing for a broader contribution towards the promotion and documentation of our customs as a way of safeguarding our legacies for future generations. pic.twitter.com/sKXIR5GcdS — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 20, 2020

Adding further to it, Ruto also urged political leaders to not use negative ethnicity to brush their political careers and asked them to not sell their ideas of personal interests and amend Constitution based on it.

Ruto said that country's' politics should function on ideologies, as that to one section which once restored ethnic mobilization instead of selling their agendas. He added, "we want to create a nation of hustlers devoid of negative ethnicity and tribalism who embrace their cultures."