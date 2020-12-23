Left Menu
Malawi issues order to close borders for 14 days to tackle COVID-19 resurgence

"New resolutions on prevention of Covid-19 that have been made for implementation in the next 14 days are to protect Malawians from the pandemic especially now that they are going for Christmas holidays."

Updated: 23-12-2020 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Malawi government has laid guidelines to close border entries and public gatherings to not exceed 100 people seeing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, according to a report by Capital FM Malawi.

Reportedly signed by the Presidential Task Force earlier on Tuesday, the country recorded new 46 COVID-19 cases nearly after a duration of two months adding to a total of 6,248, with the death of 187 people in the country, the Health Ministry said.

However, the task force reportedly said that only those performing essential services personnel like carrying medicines and fuel would be allowed to cross the borders. It also added that the natives who are arriving in the country would also be allowed.

It urged, "religious leaders and other stakeholders are being encouraged to enforce the regulation as law enforcers will also be playing their part".

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

