Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 23-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 18:22 IST
Nigeria: Third mainland bridge completes overall rehabilitation by 22%
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The second phase of the overall rehabilitation of the third mainland bridge of Nigeria is twenty-two percent complete, said Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works Lagos, according to a report by Construction Review.

Popoola reportedly said that the work of the restoration is progressing steadily. He said, "work on the surface of the bridge is over 70% complete, but the entire project is 22% complete with the inclusion of construction underneath. On the Island-bound lane where we are working now, the contractor is ready to cast another three expansion joints this weekend, but because of the festive period, we have a lot of vehicles on the road. We were advised to leave it till next week maybe during the public holiday where we will do the total closure, then, we will be able to cast the three expansion joints".

Popoola further added that the efforts were to ensure the ongoing replacement of joints expansion at the top of the bridge prior to the delivery date, 22nd February 2021. "Work could continue under the bridge even after it is reopened to traffic," he added.

The Federal Government had delayed the closure of the bridge during the festive time due to increased vehicular and human traffic, Popoola added. He further said, "when we say 22% completion, we are not talking of only expansion joints, there are other works that are going on under the bridge included. If we are talking of only the surface, it has achieved more than 70% completion. The contractor is working under the bridge on the abutment, the Pile Caps and Piers. The Abutment is where the bridge either starts or ends, where the bridge abuts all the load".

