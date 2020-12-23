Left Menu
Buhari extends mandate presidential task force amid rising COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@MBuhari)

The mandate Presidential Task Force (PTF) in Nigeria has been extended by Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, according to a report by Today Ng.

Buhari took it to Twitter, quoting;

Reportedly disclosed in Abuja, on Tuesday, Buhari said while receiving the End-of-Year Report of PTF.

He added, "recent reports reaching me indicate that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide which is similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world. New epicentres have been identified and the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the last nine months. I have critically evaluated the situation and remain convinced that urgent measures have to be taken to halt the spread and the attendant fatalities".

He explained that tackling the pandemic strategically is a safe manner.

"Closely associated with the foregoing is the need to speedily and strategically access and administer the COVID vaccine in a safe, effective and timely manner. This is an important obligation that we owe Nigerians as we go into year 2021 and it must be carried out through an efficient machinery. The nation is clearly in a perilous situation given the virulent nature of this second wave and we must act decisively to protect our people", he added.

Buhari recommended all sub-national entities, religious leaders, traditional rulers, to collaborate with PTF.

He tweeted;

