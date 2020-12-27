Kenya: First of two new trains on Nanyuki route stalls due to mechanical issues

The trains started to commute festive rush in Kenya stalled on Sunday, according to a report by Nairobi News.

Reportedly, the first of two passenger trains which started from Friday, from Nanyuki to Nairobi delayed on Sunday in the Nyeri County, at Ruthagati causing inconvenience to more than 1,500 on board passengers.

The train which stalled after leaving Nanyuki town at 10 on Sunday morning was said to develop mechanical problems due to the topography of the area and heavy load, as per the report.

The train as reported stalled for half an hour, as the mechanical issue was resolved by the on board crew members.

As announced by Kenya Railways (KR) on Sunday, the railway corporation would take steps to tackle the demand as it would double the trains from Nanyuki to Nairobi seeing the noting high passenger service on the respective route.

The corporation reportedly started train on Friday earlier, from Nairobi to Nanyuki, witnessing high passenger demands to commute capacity necessitating.

However, the corporation is charging Sh200 for one passenger on the Nairobi route noting an increase in travelers since the coaches are carrying more than the capacity of standard siting, as per the report.