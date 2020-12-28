Left Menu
Uganda: Ban on New Year Fireworks to avoid public gathering

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pxhere

Strict guidelines for the New Year night celebration against public gatherings have been laid by the government of Uganda, according to a report by Monitor.

The government has reportedly suspended firework display, prayers, and joining in trading centers in the country on New Year eve.

As said by Judith Nabakooba, the Information Minister, the police in the country have been directed to not grant permission to display fireworks which would lead to public gatherings escalating COVID-19 spread in Uganda.

Nabakooba said, "police will not give any permission for fireworks this time. Fireworks are usually accompanied by people staying up late and gathering around a particular place. This gathering and fanfair increases the risk of spreading Covid-19. All other public end of year festivities such as concerts, overnight prayers, discotheques are not allowed".

She urged, "please stay in your homes and welcome the New Year with your family" while advising people to avoid gatherings in trade centers.

She took it to Twitter, on Sunday;

