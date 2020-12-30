Left Menu
Nigeria: NOA sensitizes stakeholders on COVID-19 urgency

"Everyone has a role to play in sustaining the awareness about COVID-19 and its preventive measures in the mind of Nigerians. The fight against coronavirus has not been won yet and every available opportunity must be used to keep Nigerians informed. All leaders should endeavour to educate, encourage and support NOA in the sensitization to save lives. The second wave is becoming more dangerous and it is spreading fast."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 30-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 19:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@NOA_Nigeria)

The National Orientation Agency(NOA) Nigeria has started its state-wide arrangement to sensitize religious and traditional stakeholders on the urgency of protocols and guidelines against rising COVID-19 infections, according to a report by Naija News.

Alhaji Lawal Haruna, the State Director of NOA, said in an announcement made on Wednesday in Kano, as per the report.

Haruna noticed that NOA is spreading awareness about the second of COVID-19 in Nigeria among different community leaders, belief molders, organizations, youth, and women.

"Everyone has a role to play in sustaining the awareness about COVID-19 and its preventive measures in the mind of Nigerians. The fight against coronavirus has not been won yet and every available opportunity must be used to keep Nigerians informed. All leaders should endeavour to educate, encourage and support NOA in the sensitization to save lives. The second wave is becoming more dangerous and it is spreading fast," Haruna said.

The director also mentioned that the agency has assigned its officials in the "War Against Indiscipline", to endure the campaign to social gatherings and market places.

Haruna reportedly urged stakeholders to adhere to all preventative measures including maintenance of sanitizing hands or regular washing, physical distancing, and the wearing of face masks.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

