South Africa: Jo'burg Metro Police arrests 40 people for violating curfew

South Africa: Jo'burg Metro Police arrests 40 people for violating curfewDevdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:03 IST
Over 49 people in Johannesburg, South Africa have been arrested for failing COVID-19 guidelines of staying home by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), according to a report by Times Live.
The people are reportedly arrested for violating curfew from 9 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.
Followed by a longer curfew announced from Monday, the country underwent lockdown level 3 in response to COVID-19.
The City shared guilt fines for scheduled offenses in effect from December 29, under the Disaster Management Act level 3 for regulating the region which was issued by PJ du Plessis, the acting chief magistrate of Johannesburg.
Members of the public are failing to comply with the DMA regulations. Last night 49x people were arrested by #JMPD officers throughout the @CityofJoburgZA for failure to confine themselves at their places of residence btwn 21h00 & 06h00.#WeServeJoburg #SaferJoburgFestive pic.twitter.com/AyjeWWneZW— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) December 30, 2020
Adding to it, the Johannesburg municipality on Wednesday released a tweet cautioning people to wear a mask;
#JoburgUpdates Not wearing a mask can have you behind bars, paying a hefty fine or both. Wearing a mask is now non-negotiable. Do the right thing 😷 #SaferJoburg #Covid19SA ^GZ pic.twitter.com/ygUbp6Mhcz— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) December 30, 2020
