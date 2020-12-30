Left Menu
South Africa: Jo'burg Metro Police arrests 40 people for violating curfew

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:03 IST
South Africa: Jo'burg Metro Police arrests 40 people for violating curfew
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@JoburgMPD)

Over 49 people in Johannesburg, South Africa have been arrested for failing COVID-19 guidelines of staying home by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), according to a report by Times Live.

The people are reportedly arrested for violating curfew from 9 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday.

Followed by a longer curfew announced from Monday, the country underwent lockdown level 3 in response to COVID-19.

The City shared guilt fines for scheduled offenses in effect from December 29, under the Disaster Management Act level 3 for regulating the region which was issued by PJ du Plessis, the acting chief magistrate of Johannesburg.

Adding to it, the Johannesburg municipality on Wednesday released a tweet cautioning people to wear a mask;

