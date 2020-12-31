Left Menu
Rwanda evacuates 5th group of 130 refugees from Libya

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 31-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 14:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@RefugeesRwanda)

Rwanda will home to 130 more asylum seekers who arrived in the country from Libya, according to a report by The East African.

The asylum seekers will be reportedly staying in Libya until they are relocated to other countries, mainly in North America and Europe.

The asylum seekers who mainly belong to Sudan, Somalia, and Eritrea are provided with the choice of either returning to their native lands or can apply for citizenship in Rwanda, as per the report.

As reported, these refugees were stuck in Libya after a failed attempt to migrate to the European countries, followed by their arrival in Rwanda.

The new batch of refugees will be joining others at Emergency Transit Center, Gashora, after their transit in the designated hotel for COVID-19 tests.

The group which reached Rwanda on Tuesday evening is the fifth batch the country received since 2019 September. The group brings to a total number of 510 refugees vacated to Rwanda.

The evacuated asylum seekers are reportedly accommodated at the Emergency Transit Center in Gashora and Bugesera, in eastern Rwanda.

As expected within the MoU signed between United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Rwanda and the African Union expect Rwanda to vacate 500 asylum seekers in its land.

As reportedly said by Paul Kagame, the President of Rwanda, the motivation for hosting African refugees arrives from "providing Africans with decent alternatives."

Although the endeavor has gained international praise for Rwanda since the country is providing these refugees with a temporary haven from "dangerous and alarming conditions in Libya," as quoted by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

