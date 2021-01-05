Left Menu
Nigeria: Zulum approves N10 million for fallen heroes families and ex-servicemen

05-01-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ProfZulum)

An amount of N10 million has been approved for immediate release for the retired members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the families of fallen heroes by the Borno State Governor, according to a report by Today Ng.

Babagana Umara Zulum, the Borno State Governor, has reportedly delivered the directive earlier on Monday in Maiduguri after being decorated with the decorous Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem in Maiduguri, at the Council Chambers in the Government House.

Decorated by William Mamza, chairman of the Legion in Borno State, Zulum led the heads of the military, officials, police, para-military agencies, and the DSS to launch the annual emblem traditionally that goes with the support for families of fallen heroes, and ex-servicemen, it reported.

Bestowing a request by the legion, Zulum directed that the Ministry of Agriculture to liaise with the officials to determine specific regions the government can support the desire of ex-servicemen to reactive a farmland allotted to them in the 1940s.

Zulum, however, assured the legions of the commitment to provide for their demands for agricultural activities after obtaining support from the government.

As per the website, "the Nigerian Legion, a statutory body established since 1964, is an association of persons who have served in the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force or any auxiliary force. The legion was established to cater for the welfare of ex-servicemen who have distinguished themselves in local and international wars and for support of families those deceased. The Nigerian legion is a member of the International World War Veteran Organization striving for world peace".

