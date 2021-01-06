South Africa: SAB decides to approach court over ban on alcohol sale

Observing the current ban on alcohol sales in South Africa, South African Breweries (SAB) will approach courts despite supporting followed alcohol restrictions, as per the report by The Citizen.

Reportedly stating on Wednesday, SAB said that it would be sharing the concerns on the second wave of Covid-19 with the government, as said: "and we remain determined to continue to collaborate and engage on meaningful, lawful measures that safeguard both the lives and livelihoods of our people, communities and country".

Taking to Twitter it said,

SAB has formed part of the fabric of SA for the last 125 years & we've stood behind the nation through its triumphs & challenges. After much consideration,SAB has decided to approach the Courts to challenge the Constitutionality of the decision taken to re-ban the sale of alcohol pic.twitter.com/40rWpJSW5b — SABreweries (@SABreweries) January 6, 2021

The company said although it supports the measures placed to curb COVID-19 spread including the curfew and "measured alcohol restrictions by channel", however, it "strongly" opposes the ban on alcohol sale.

"SAB believes that any ban, including the current one goes far beyond what is reasonable and necessary to contain the spread of the virus and unlawfully restricts various rights that are enshrined and protected by our constitution. These include the right to freedom of trade, the right to human dignity, privacy, and the right to bodily and psychological integrity. Challenging the constitutionality of the ban, which removes the South African public's right as adults to responsibly consume a beer safely in the privacy of their own homes, is an integral part of SAB's action", it said.

"SAB firmly believes that the above proposed limitations coupled with an earlier curfew would have been reasonable and effective in supporting the healthcare system and would help to mitigate transmission of the virus while still preserving livelihoods and keeping the economy open."

SAB reportedly said that the previous bans have caused the loss of 16,5000 jobs while over 10,0000 have moved "into poverty", with large and small businesses "severely impacted" resulting in "billions of rand lost in taxes" and "the entrenchment of illicit trading".