Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: SAB decides to approach court over ban on alcohol sale

“SAB believes that any ban, including the current one goes far beyond what is reasonable and necessary to contain the spread of the virus and unlawfully restricts various rights that are enshrined and protected by our constitution. These include the right to freedom of trade, the right to human dignity, privacy, and the right to bodily and psychological integrity. Challenging the constitutionality of the ban, which removes the South African public’s right as adults to responsibly consume a beer safely in the privacy of their own homes, is an integral part of SAB’s action."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:37 IST
South Africa: SAB decides to approach court over ban on alcohol sale
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@SABreweries)

Observing the current ban on alcohol sales in South Africa, South African Breweries (SAB) will approach courts despite supporting followed alcohol restrictions, as per the report by The Citizen.

Reportedly stating on Wednesday, SAB said that it would be sharing the concerns on the second wave of Covid-19 with the government, as said: "and we remain determined to continue to collaborate and engage on meaningful, lawful measures that safeguard both the lives and livelihoods of our people, communities and country".

Taking to Twitter it said,

The company said although it supports the measures placed to curb COVID-19 spread including the curfew and "measured alcohol restrictions by channel", however, it "strongly" opposes the ban on alcohol sale.

"SAB believes that any ban, including the current one goes far beyond what is reasonable and necessary to contain the spread of the virus and unlawfully restricts various rights that are enshrined and protected by our constitution. These include the right to freedom of trade, the right to human dignity, privacy, and the right to bodily and psychological integrity. Challenging the constitutionality of the ban, which removes the South African public's right as adults to responsibly consume a beer safely in the privacy of their own homes, is an integral part of SAB's action", it said.

"SAB firmly believes that the above proposed limitations coupled with an earlier curfew would have been reasonable and effective in supporting the healthcare system and would help to mitigate transmission of the virus while still preserving livelihoods and keeping the economy open."

SAB reportedly said that the previous bans have caused the loss of 16,5000 jobs while over 10,0000 have moved "into poverty", with large and small businesses "severely impacted" resulting in "billions of rand lost in taxes" and "the entrenchment of illicit trading".

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021