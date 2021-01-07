Nigeria: Federal Government directs NERC to suspend current electricity tariff hike

The recently proposed electricity tariff in Nigeria has been called for suspension as directed by the Federal Government, according to a report by New Telegraph.

As reported, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has been ordered to suspend the increased electricity tariff which took effect on 1 January 2021.

Signing the statement on Thursday, Sale Mamman, the Minister of Power said that a committee was working on the tariff regime electricity hence it should be permitted to finish its work before any adjustment or development.

The Minister of Power further added that the Federal government has therefore directed NERC to suspend the current hike until the committee finishes its work by the end of January.

"The public is aware that the Federal Government and the Labour Centres have been engaged in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a joint ad-hoc Committee led by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and Co-Chaired by the Minister of State for Power. Great progress has been made in these deliberations which are set to be concluded at the end of January, 2021", he stated.

"To promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the Labour Centres (through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee), I have directed NERC to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review (which adjusted tariffs between N2 per kWh and N4 per kWh) until the conclusion of the Joint Ad Hoc Committee's work at the end of January 2021. This will allow for the outcome of all resolutions from the Committee to be implemented together. The Administration is committed to creating a sustainable, growing, and rules-based electricity market for the benefit of all Nigerians," the minister said, as per the report.