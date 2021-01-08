Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Buhari, Osinbajo to get COVID-19 jab live, an initiative to spread awareness

“I emphasized during the last briefing that we will prioritize our health workers because they are the ones in direct contacts with cases in isolation units". 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 08-01-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 12:58 IST
Nigeria: Buhari, Osinbajo to get COVID-19 jab live, an initiative to spread awareness
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MBuhari)

To drive awareness about the COVID-19 jab in Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, the President, Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President and Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) are the first among other prominent Nigerians to receive the COVID-19 jab live on television, according to a report by HumAngle.

Signing the statement Faisal Shuaib, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said in Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing earlier on Thursday, in Abuja.

Adding on the distribution and prioritizing strategy in the country, Shuaib noted;

"what it means is that on Tuesday, I had mentioned that we will like to see a situation where President, the Vice President, the SGF, critical leaders come and take the vaccine in the full glare of the public to demonstrate that this vaccine is safe. So we have to make provisions for those. But even in developed countries, what we have seen is that apart from the prioritization of health workers, you have to also identify critical leaders that you don't want them to be wiped off by the virus".

Shuaib further mentioned about the COVID-19 jab that, "said for example, in warfare, if you want to destroy your enemies, you look for specific leaders, captains, the generals, once you decapitate them, then the soldiers will become weak. So, as much as possible you do not want to also leave your leaders vulnerable to Coronavirus, It doesn't mean you want to prioritize politicians, that is not correct."

However, he focused on prioritizing the front HealthLine workers stating, "I emphasized during the last briefing that we will prioritize our health workers because they are the ones in direct contacts with cases in isolation units".

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beant assassination case: SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoana's plea before January 26, says it's a good date.

Beant assassination case SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoanas plea before January 26, says its a good date....

Olympics-'It's impossible': Tokyo residents concerned about hosting Games

As Tokyo woke up to its second state of emergency on Friday, many people believe it will be difficult, perhaps impossible, to host the Olympic Games safely.The Japanese government and International Olympic Committee IOC decided in March to ...

M&S clothing sales hammered by lockdowns in Christmas quarter

Marks Spencer on Friday reported another big fall in clothing and homewares sales in its Christmas quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand and restrictions to stem the spread of the virus closed stores.Marks Spencer MS, one of the be...

Vietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber could harm both countries

A United States investigation into Vietnams currency and its timber could harm bilateral relations, cause undesirable effects and negatively impact workers and consumers in both countries, Vietnams trade minister told his U.S. counterpart o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021