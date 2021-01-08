Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:58 IST
Nigeria: NIMC workers call off strike, confirmed Asekokhai Lucky
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@nimc_ng)

The strike embarked by the workers of the National Identity Management Commission has been suspended, according to a report by TVC News.

The strike was reportedly started earlier on Thursday, as NIMC workers decided to protest against allegedly unpaid allowances and the spread of COVID-19 in the agency.

The strike was called off after both parties, NIMC workers and the federal government agreed to the interests of the workers and said that the needs would be addressed. Reportedly signed by Asekokhai Lucky, the President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC Unit, it suspended the strike on Friday.

Lucky further said that the NIMC workers were being informed to resume work from Monday onwards and begin enrollment for National Identity Numbers. Followed by a declaration on Thursday, when thousands of applicants were left unattended and were locked outside the offices of NIMC.

Released in a statement earlier on Thursday, NIMC stated, "all members at the local government offices and special centres are advised to stay away from their various centres as task force and implementation committees would be on parade to ensure total compliance to the directive".

The National Communications Commission (NCC), had reportedly directed all the telecommunication companies to block SIM cards not registered with National Identity Number by 9 February 2021.

