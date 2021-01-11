Left Menu
Kenya advises travelers to have digitally verified negative COVID-19 report

“Starting this Monday, January 11, 2021, no passenger will depart from Kenya without verification of their certificate using the TT process as applicable."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Travelers who wish to depart Kenya will require a digitally-verified negative COVID-19 report, according to a report by The Standard.

Reportedly, the country has introduced new COVID-19 guidelines for those departing the country. The new rule comes into effect from Monday onwards, as reported.

The new rule is taken as a measure to clampdown the forged certifications that have allegedly failed the gains of safe travel in the country.

Signed by Gilbert Kibe, the Director General of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the rules are being formulated in collaboration with the Health Ministry, African Union, and Africa CDC earlier on January 10, as per the report. The online system is called "Trusted Travel" , which is been deployed across Africa along with the agencies that describe it as "trustworthy" and "safe".

"Starting this Monday, January 11, 2021, no passenger will depart from Kenya without verification of their certificate using the TT process as applicable," said Kibe.

Trusted Travel is reportedly presumed to strengthen the ability to verify, authenticate, and validate COVID-19 test reports and vaccination certifications. The departing passengers are being advised to visit authorized laboratories in the country to conduct the COVID-19 test followed by a code confirmation for their test reports. The code confirmation for verification purposes will further be issued by respective airlines and Port Health Authorities.

"Therefore, I want to inform travelers about the first visit to an authorized laboratory to pass the RT PCR Covid-19 test and issue Trusted Travel (TT) codes that can be verified by airlines and port security authorities," added Kagwe.

"The passenger will receive a text message (SMS) from panaBIOS and in addition, an email from the testing laboratory with a link to guide the passenger to generate a travel code at trustedtravel.panabios.org".

The departing passengers are then advised to enter the code on their certificates online at www.africacdc.org/trusted-travel.

"If the test certificate is from a jurisdiction where TT isn't available they can use www.globalhaven.org or Global Haven via the trusted travel portal www.africacdc.org/trusted-travel to generate a travel stamp. All Covid-19 test testing laboratories in Kenya have been on boarded to the Trusted Travel system," Kibe said.

