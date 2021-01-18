Left Menu
Zimbabwe: Veteran model accuses Jonathan Moyo of rape, says 'happened years ago'
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Jonathan Moyo, the Former Minister of Higher & Tertiary Education, Science & Technology Development in Zimbabwe, has been accused of rape by Sipho Mazibuko, a veteran modeling instructor. Mazibuko has said the incident happened 11 years ago.

She made these allegations in a Facebook post, saying that she also tried to report the incident at Bulawayo Central Police Station but there was no action at the time. Instead, she claims to have been admitted for psychiatric care.

Moyo, who left Zimbabwe in 2017 is believed to be in Kenya, following the Operation Restore Legacy. He also faces arrest on several charges on his return to the country, according to a report by Herald.

Mazibuko alleged that all her efforts were ignored 11 years ago. She said, "well, I have decided to empty my closet and speak out about a man who sexually abused me when I was pregnant and went on to silence me because he was very powerful and untouchable".

"I went to the police to open a docket against these evil men who had tormented my mind with sexual and emotional abuse. The police recorded my statement, but nothing was done to investigate my case. Till today my docket died a natural death. After my police report I was admitted and the same men made sure my admission to hospital was turned into a media curse. I was made a fool," the veteran said.

"My case didn't even see the light of day. The police did nothing to those powerful men. They continued with their lives and I languished in a mental hospital. I had given them their names in my docket, but they had to be protected because they were in Government offices, they were ministers," she said.

She further added that the incident caused her mental wretch, "well, I was sexually abused by Professor Jonathan Moyo and was too scared to even report or tell anyone until that fateful day 11 years ago when I went and told the police at Bulawayo Central Police Station what he had done to me. It happened years ago, but it traumatised me. The silence was deafening. It was a loud drumbeat in my mind and I caved in. My mind couldn't take it anymore."

Mazibuko reportedly said that speaking out has lifted the burden of the sexual abuse off her shoulders.

"If anybody wants to know more, they can talk to my lawyers. I am freeing myself of the emotional baggage. Those men are living their full lives. They abuse us and continue as if nothing happened. I will not be silenced. They can threaten me with death but I am no longer scared of them," she said.

Moyo hasn't yet responded to these allegations.

