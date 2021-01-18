Left Menu
Uganda: Internet services resumed on fifth day, shutdown cost $9 million to economy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@cipesaug)

Following a four-day internet shutdown in Uganda, the country has its resumed internet services on Monday, observing blocked access to social media, according to a report by CNN.

Resuming the internet services on the fifth day after the internet shut down on Wednesday, the report stated that access to social media is still being restricted to VPN in the country.

Reportedly the internet shutdown was followed by mayhem caused in the country due to general elections right before some hours on Thursday. After the social media platform, Facebook suspended several accounts of the pro-government, Yoweri Museveni's National Resistance Movement (NRM). Later which was termed as Facebook of "arrogance", by Museveni.

However, as per the data disclosed by NetBlocks, the Internet's Observatory, which tracks disruption and shutdowns, and also known as an internet freedom monitor, estimated that the shutdown would have cost over $9 million to the economy of Uganda. Whereas, according to Cipesa, an NGO based on African internet stated that the shutdown disrupted both mobile money and biometric voting system.

