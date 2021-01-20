Left Menu
Kenya: UBA appoints nine years experienced Mulili as Bussiness Development Executive Director

20-01-2021
Following the approval by the Central Bank of Kenya, the United Bank for Africa has appointed its new Executive Director, Mary Mulili for Business Development, according to a report by The Star.

Securing the position of General Manager, Mulili worked with the Business Development Bank of Africa, Kenya formerly. Being a proficient candidate she holds nine years of experience in corporate, SME, commercial, retail, institutional, public sector, regional banking, and trade finance.

Remarking it as an addition to the team, Kehinde Omirinde, the Acting CEO of UBA Kenya stated, "Mary is a great addition to the team, we shall leverage on her vast skills and experience to drive the corporate, energy and trade business for the bank."

With a profound history in the sector, Mulili has worked as a Head of Corporate and Commercial Banking, Guaranty Trust Bank, African Banking Corporation and operated other senior positions at I&M, KCB, and the former NIC Bank.

Honoring the position, Mulili expressed the honor stating, "I am very honoured and excited to join such a brilliant team, as I take up the new role, I am excited to offer my networks and experience in the Kenyan banking sector to grow the UBA brand".

Holding a Bachelor of Education in Economics and Accounting Mulili completed her MBA in Finance from the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

Reportedly operating since 2009, UBA Kenya is a subsidiary of UBA Plc, licensed under the Central Bank of Kenya.

