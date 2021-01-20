Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: Commuters worry PRASA negligence on station conditions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 19:55 IST
South Africa: Commuters worry PRASA negligence on station conditions
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PRASA_Group)

The De Mist train station, Uitenhage, South Africa, is being neglected by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA), said commuters, according to a report by Ground Up.

One of the 11 stations to Port Elizabeth, De Mist is reportedly in a miserable condition with waist-high weeds and broken toilets.

The station has been neglected, said one of the commuters, Anathi Mani, quoting, "we understand that there is no place to relieve ourselves anymore due to vandalism, but at least a train station must not be like a farm". She urged PRASA for urgent fixation of the station. "Sometimes we fear that something might pop out of the weeds and trees and bite or chase us all as we wait for a train … This is an eyesore," she added.

Commuting through a 7 am train she stressed the fare that to the services provided by PRASA. "We are paying almost R10 to Port Elizabeth a day from Uitenhage but PRASA's services are poor".

The people working in the station such as caretakers and guards have been embarrassed at the condition as per the report. It mentioned that the workers who asked for anonymity said the stations have turned worse since the pandemic. He quoted, "train stations have been the hardest hit by lockdown over the past ten months because trains were not operating at all. Toilets are stinking as criminals have ripped off toilet seats, taps, basins and sinks, bulbs, ticket machines, doors … at almost all the stations between Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage... The guard house that we normally use has been vandalised as well".

Adding more about the miseries at the station, another worker stated that all stations including Cuyler Manor, Despatch, Perseverance, Red House, Swartkops, New Brighton, Sydenham, North End, Uitenhage, De Mist, and Port Elizabeth had been struck by massive vandalism."New Brighton is worst because the whole shelter under which commuters wait has been stolen. Only Despatch train station has not been vandalised".

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Told Kamala to keep doing what she does, not get bothered by others, says her uncle

With Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the brink of scripting history, her maternal uncle Gopalan Balachandran on Wednesday said he spoke to her ahead of the inauguration in Washington and told her to keep doing what you do without gett...

CCI approves Axis-Max Life deal

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities.As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the ...

Kenya reports two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa

Kenya has identified two cases of the new coronavirus variant first seen in South Africa in two men who have since left the country, a senior health ministry official said on Wednesday.Patrick Amoth, acting director general of health at the...

Trump vows to 'be back in some form' as tumultuous presidency ends

President Donald Trump left the White House and Washington for a final time as commander-in-chief on Wednesday after a tumultuous presidency stained by two impeachments, deep political divisions, and a pandemic that caused 400,000 U.S. deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021