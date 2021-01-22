Kenya Health Ministry deploys robots to tackle COVID-19, acquired by UNDP

Kenya Health Ministry deploys robots to tackle COVID-19, acquired by UNDPDevdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:30 IST
In response to tackle COVID-19, Kenya has received 3 smart robots acquired by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by fundings from Japan, according to a report by Capital News.
Reportedly the robots can detect the human body temperature with a capacity to check 200 people in 60 seconds.
Speaking on the functioning of the robots, Mutahi Kagwe, the Health Cabinet Secretary, said that the robots would be deployed in Kenyatta National Hospital and Mbagathi hospital.
The robots would also be used in broadcasting COVID-19 preventing measures, disinfecting places, enforcing face masks requirement, among other functions that would enable the protection of frontline workers who get infected in the process.
Kagwe, while sharing his goal on robots deployment said, "my goal is to catapult Kenya into the medical space, where we would join the league of those who benefit from surgical procedures from remote distances and that will be in response to our own environment…we will use this technology to address needs that really exist".
Further adding, Walid Badawi, the UNDP Resident Representative for Kenya, stated that the deployment is a part of broader support to the country aiming to strengthen response against COVID-19 at both county and national level through a multisectoral and inclusive approach that includes Kenya's Socio-Economic Impact.
The program would also enhance the technological infrastructure in the healthcare system since the smart anti-epidemic robots would help the country in foreseeable health emergy.
"Looking ahead, beyond the pandemic, we envision these smart anti-pandemic robots as an opportunity to further learning and enhance skills in this field of robotics. We are aware, that robotics including hardware and software programming are key components of the fourth industrial revolution," said Badawi.With a current COVID-19 positivity rate of 3.6 percent, the robots cost over Sh36 million to the country.
