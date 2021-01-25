Left Menu
Nigeria: Dabang announces APC chairmen meet on Tuesday

"As such, the APC Chairmen from 19 northern states will be in Jos to fashion out ways for more success in the region and discuss other issues critical to the continuous growth of the party. As we are all aware, Nigeria is in a very challenging time at the moment, grappling with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 and economic challenges".

Updated: 25-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@OfficialAPCNg)

To brainstorm ways to move the party forward, Letep Dabang, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nigeria, announced the chairmen meet in the 19 states on Tuesday, according to a report by Vanguard.

Dabang, the Chairman of Forum of 19 States APC announced the meeting on Monday in Jos.

He stated that the meeting that was held periodically in the different states of the federation that was coming at a time when APC had concluded all the modalities to honor new members into its fold also revalidate its existing membership.

He further stated that the clamor by the countrymen to follow the APC necessitated the practice.

Giving more information about the meeting, Dabang noted, "therefore, the meeting has become imperative to further galvanize and build more effective ways of working with the APC governors within the region to further deliver good governance to the people. Our party is set to welcome new members into our growing fold and this exercise will be done at the various poling units across the country".

