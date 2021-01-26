Kenya: National grid Wind farm connects with Kipeto Wind Farm, expected to provide power to 250,000 households

The second-largest wind power project of Kenya, 'Kipeto wind farm' connected to the national grid, according to a report by Africa Oil&Power.

The plant is reportedly linked to the grid by Kipeto Energy Plc (KEP) and operated at the Isinya Substation through a 17 km high voltage transmission line of 220KV by Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

Expecting power generation from next week the 100MW wind farm is being comprised of 60 wind turbines with a capacity of 1.7MW each.

Thanking the local community Kenneth Namunje, the Chairman and Director of KEP said, "first and foremost, I would like to thank the local community for their ongoing support of this project, which has been paramount from day one. Now, with the assistance of Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and Ketraco, we're delighted that this final connection and energization sees the transmission line and associated equipment being handed over this week to KPLC for future care and operation".

The county-located wind farm, Kajiado, is been expected to produce clean power for distribution via a 20 year Power Purchase Agreement to provide power to around 250,000 households in the country with KPLC staging a critical step toward achieving Vision 2030 of Kenya and the Big Four Agenda.