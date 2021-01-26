Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya: National grid Wind farm connects with Kipeto Wind Farm, expected to provide power to 250,000 households

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-01-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 23:25 IST
Kenya: National grid Wind farm connects with Kipeto Wind Farm, expected to provide power to 250,000 households
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The second-largest wind power project of Kenya, 'Kipeto wind farm' connected to the national grid, according to a report by Africa Oil&Power.

The plant is reportedly linked to the grid by Kipeto Energy Plc (KEP) and operated at the Isinya Substation through a 17 km high voltage transmission line of 220KV by Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco).

Expecting power generation from next week the 100MW wind farm is being comprised of 60 wind turbines with a capacity of 1.7MW each.

Thanking the local community Kenneth Namunje, the Chairman and Director of KEP said, "first and foremost, I would like to thank the local community for their ongoing support of this project, which has been paramount from day one. Now, with the assistance of Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and Ketraco, we're delighted that this final connection and energization sees the transmission line and associated equipment being handed over this week to KPLC for future care and operation".

The county-located wind farm, Kajiado, is been expected to produce clean power for distribution via a 20 year Power Purchase Agreement to provide power to around 250,000 households in the country with KPLC staging a critical step toward achieving Vision 2030 of Kenya and the Big Four Agenda.

TRENDING

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Verizon misses postpaid phone subscriber estimates

India's colourful heritage comes alive in R-day Google doodle

India's colourful heritage comes alive in Google's Republic Day doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

Israels military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding hes ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran dur...

Twitter grants academics full access to public data, but not for suspended accounts

Twitter Inc on Tuesday opened free access to its new application programming interface API software for academic researchers, enabling them to study public conversations on its platform, but is not providing data from suspended accounts as ...

BRIEF-Comcast's Peacock Says Hit Comedy 'Modern Family' Coming To Hulu And Peacock

Comcast Corp COMCASTS PEACOCK SAYS HIT COMEDY MODERN FAMILY COMING TO HULU AND PEACOCK PEACOCK SAYS LONG-RUNNING HIT COMEDY SERIES MODERN FAMILY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO HULU AND PEACOCK SUBSCRIBERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3 Source text httpsbit.ly3...

1st private space crew paying USD 55M each to fly to station

The first private space station crew was introduced Tuesday Three men who are each paying USD 55 million to fly on a SpaceX rocket.Theyll be led by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company that arranged the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021