Rwanda to begin pig vaccination amid bacterial infection

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Rwanda is set to begin a countrywide vaccination drive of pigs to protect them from getting infected with a bacterial infection caused by swine erysipelas, according to a report by the East African.

The country has reported several cases of the infection in animals in different parts of the country since it was first identified in the districts named Nyagatare, Gasabo, Kirehe, Kicukiro, and Rwamagana.

The vaccine for 'swine erysipelas' was shipped into the country earlier this week and the drive would be started soon, in an effort to avert health problems among the possible public consuming contaminated pork.

As stated by Fabrice Ndayisenga, the head of the Technology Transfer at Rwanda Agriculture Board(RAB) and the Animal Resource Research, "the vaccine has arrived, and we are planning to carry out a mass vaccination straight away, starting with the infected ones. Testing is for free for all sick pigs and pigs suspected of having the disease and those with tangible symptoms of swine erysipelas".

However, followed by reports of selling infected pigs at cheaper rates to avoid losses, RAB warned those involved in the practices of selling infected animals.

Reportedly caused by Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae bacterium which is found in growing pigs, swine erysipelas could be characterized by skin lesions, fever, and sudden death.

Ndayisenga also urged farmers to follow the strict treatment regime, provide biosecurity models and reinforce inspection by vets.

He also directed the farmers to control the movement of pigs under treatment amongst others to avoid transmission of the infection. Whereas, some farmers have been using phenoxy-methyl penicillin or Amoxycillin by putting it in drinking water or continuing regular injections for three to four days after injection twice in the first 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the RAB in the country "is also reinforcing control and preventive measures of ASF (African Swine Flu)", overseeing the outbreak in neighboring Tanzania, Ndayisenga said.

ASF is a dangerous disease that cannot be treated, as reported.

"Our farmers are now aware of the disease and the way it should be prevented for instance not using catering waste. There is no importation of pork from Tanzania, but we are still reinforcing controls at the borders at Rusumo," Ndayisenga said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

