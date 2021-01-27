Left Menu

Nigeria: Department of Petroleum Resources approves Intrusion detection technology

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 28-01-2021 00:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 23:57 IST
Nigeria: Department of Petroleum Resources approves Intrusion detection technology
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Department of Petroleum Resources in Nigeria has approved the practice of intrusion detection pipeline technology in the respective sector of domestic oil and gas, according to a report by Africa Oil & Power.

The Safepipe and Retrofit technology would reportedly help to identify and handle external corrosion, leaks and other obstructions, following technical evaluation and consistency checking of technology by approval officers.

As said by Mohammed Abdulkarim, the Director of ScanTECH IsoPlus Nigeria, the innovation after the new pipeline technology would play a significant role in advancing the domestic industry and enabling the country to compete on a global scale at a better pace."The need to fortify the Nigerian oil and gas sector is both compelling and imperative... Nigerian independents and indigenous companies need to take center stage in improving pipeline systems, thereby expanding domestic refining and oil and gas production flawlessly to improve the country's GDP," said Abdulkarim.

The approval of the technology as reported has the capacity to stimulate investment in the regional industry to produce the pipes in-country with a prospect of creating 400 to 450 regional manufacturing jobs and encouraging industrialization.

It is however estimated that from 2019 September to 2020 September, the country spent around N75.23 billion on repairs and maintenance of pipelines leaking transporting crude oil respectively from wells to flow stations.

TRENDING

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

France's Sanofi to help rival Pfizer-BioNTech make vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's richest man Carlos Slim hospitalized with COVID-19

Mexican businessman Carlos Slim, one of the worlds richest men, has been hospitalized with COVID-19, spokesman Arturo Elias said on Wednesday.Elias said Slim, 80, is doing very well and has been hospitalized so his health can be monitored d...

Rugby-Six Nations chief confident French restrictions can be overcome

The head of the Six Nations is confident the competition will go ahead as planned, despite French restrictions on travel, and said that in case of problems, options for rescheduled matches are in place. French clubs were withdrawn from the ...

UPDATE 1-Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack

Top U.S. Capitol security officials apologized on Tuesday for failings during the deadly attack on the building by followers of then-President Donald Trump in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Bidens election victory. The officials spe...

S.Africa, hit hard by COVID-19 second wave, expects first vaccine doses Feb. 1

South Africa expects the flight carrying its first 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive on Feb. 1, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday, boosting efforts to curb a second wave of COVID-19 driven by a more contagious variant....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021