Tanzania: Authorities arrests illegal immigrants, warned against involving in illegal activities

The authorities in Dar es Sallam, the commercial capital of Tanzania, warned illegal immigrants on involving in criminals acts on Thursday, according to a report by XINHUANET.

Aboubakar Kunenge, the regional commissioner of Dar es Salaam, warned the immigrants following the reported arrest of 84 illegal immigrants who were allegedly engaged in land grabbing, robberies, and fraudulent sale, as per the report.

In a news statement, Kunenge said, "the 84 illegal immigrants were among 314 aliens arrested in a special crackdown conducted by law enforcement agencies on January 24 and January 25".

He further said that after the screening of the immigrants they came out as staying in the country illegally without any valid residential permit.

Stating more on the arrest Kunenge said, "most of them were arrested in Mabwepande area on the outskirts of the business capital," adding that 79 out of the arrested belonged to Burundi, whereas two belonged to the Democratic Republic of Congo, two to Malwai, and one was from Mozambique expected to be charged for living illegally in the court, as per the report.

The Regional Commissioner also called on the regional residents to cooperate in the drive carried by the Defense and Security Forces to expose criminals and illegal immigrants.