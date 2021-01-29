Kenya: Kazi Mtaani program to continue till March, extended by gov

Kenya: Kazi Mtaani program to continue till March, extended by govDevdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:24 IST
Charles Hinga, the Principal Secretary of State Department for Housing and Urban Development, announces extension of the Kazi Mtaani Program on Friday, according to a report on KBC Channel.
Sharing a notice on Friday, the Principal Secretary stated that Cohort A would resume work on 3 Feb 2021 and would work for two weeks before the finishing of Cohort B.
The Kazi Mtaani Program that started in July 2020 was to finish by the end of Jan, but the program got stretched due to two-week breaks on the festive season of Christmas. The program reportedly resumed on 4 Jan and was to end around six months on 2 Feb 2021.
Taking the extension on Twitter, the State Dept for Housing and Urban Development KE stated;
For immediate release: Extension of #KaziMtaani Program@PSCharlesHinga @TransportKE pic.twitter.com/PsxiR0NwIy— State Dept for Housing and Urban Development KE (@HousingUrbanKE) January 29, 2021
"To all the Kazi Mtaani youth, kindly note the National Hygiene Program has been extended for another 1 month and will now come to an end on 4th, March 2021. Therefore, Cohort "A" will resume work on 3rd, February 2021."
The ongoing work of Cohort B would be finished by next week on Tuesday, as per the report.
