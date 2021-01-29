Left Menu

South Africa: Durban taxi org to sanitize 5,000 buses and taxis in bid to curb COVID-19

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:29 IST
South Africa: Durban taxi org to sanitize 5,000 buses and taxis in bid to curb COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to curb COVID-19 spread in the greater Durban area South Africa, around 5,000 buses and taxis would be sanitized for the next two months, announced the Durban taxi organization on Friday, according to a report by Times Live.

The Public Transport Sanitation program has been joined by the eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA), the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), and eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC). The forces have reportedly joined to provide equipment for sanitizing taxis and buses ranked across five regions in the city.

Launched at the Chesterville taxi rank, the program is a part of government's effort to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections since the city has emerged as an epicenter of the pandemic.

Sifiso Mthethwa, the program manager, lauded the effort and said that EMTC was glad to assist the safety of passengers as well as drivers by introducing thermometers and fogging machines at taxi ranks.

"Today is a big day for the taxi sector when we launch a programme to clean our vehicles by fogging and hand over masks and sanitisers to drivers so our commuters are sure to follow all safety measures put in place by the government" Mthethwa said.

The program would officially begin on Saturday, he said while adding, "obviously we cannot cover the entire city at the same time. Our aim is to go from taxi rank to taxi rank because what is important is to give our drivers and commuters knowledge and guidelines."

Public transport commutes over 65 percent of Durban's population making the commuters and members of the transport industry vulnerable to the infection.

However, Yusuf Khalif, the EMTC deputy chairperson, believes that the taxi industry is reliant on following safety protocols laid by the government. "The taxi industry is always seen as the main carrier of the pandemic. We transport 65% of the city so it is important for us to show government we are capable of monitoring the situation in our industry. The government has allowed us to carry 100% loads. We urge all drivers and passengers to obey these measures," Khalif said.

Mthethwa further added that they would be working with two private firms to supply masks, thermometers, and sanitisers. "There will be 'casing' whereby we scan passengers' temperatures as they board a taxi or bus."

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Minor blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi, no injuries reported

A minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul...

Pakistan army targets forward posts along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire on Friday as they opened heavy fire and lobbed mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, prompting a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, of...

Most WhatsApp users reconsidering its usage; Telegram leading as an alternative: Study

Most users of WhatsApp are reconsidering usage of the instant mobile messaging app and are looking for its alternative following policy changes proposed by the Facebook group firm, according to a study.The study, conducted by CyberMedia Res...

Ibrahimović and Lukaku get away without bans after spat

Zlatan Ibrahimovi and Romelu Lukaku were each given one-match suspensions by the league on Friday following their spat in the Italian Cup, with no bans added on for further disciplinary reasons.Ibrahimovis suspension is because of the two y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021