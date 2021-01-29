South Africa: Durban taxi org to sanitize 5,000 buses and taxis in bid to curb COVID-19

In a bid to curb COVID-19 spread in the greater Durban area South Africa, around 5,000 buses and taxis would be sanitized for the next two months, announced the Durban taxi organization on Friday, according to a report by Times Live.

The Public Transport Sanitation program has been joined by the eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA), the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), and eThekwini Metro Taxi Council (EMTC). The forces have reportedly joined to provide equipment for sanitizing taxis and buses ranked across five regions in the city.

Launched at the Chesterville taxi rank, the program is a part of government's effort to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infections since the city has emerged as an epicenter of the pandemic.

Sifiso Mthethwa, the program manager, lauded the effort and said that EMTC was glad to assist the safety of passengers as well as drivers by introducing thermometers and fogging machines at taxi ranks.

"Today is a big day for the taxi sector when we launch a programme to clean our vehicles by fogging and hand over masks and sanitisers to drivers so our commuters are sure to follow all safety measures put in place by the government" Mthethwa said.

The program would officially begin on Saturday, he said while adding, "obviously we cannot cover the entire city at the same time. Our aim is to go from taxi rank to taxi rank because what is important is to give our drivers and commuters knowledge and guidelines."

Public transport commutes over 65 percent of Durban's population making the commuters and members of the transport industry vulnerable to the infection.

However, Yusuf Khalif, the EMTC deputy chairperson, believes that the taxi industry is reliant on following safety protocols laid by the government. "The taxi industry is always seen as the main carrier of the pandemic. We transport 65% of the city so it is important for us to show government we are capable of monitoring the situation in our industry. The government has allowed us to carry 100% loads. We urge all drivers and passengers to obey these measures," Khalif said.

Mthethwa further added that they would be working with two private firms to supply masks, thermometers, and sanitisers. "There will be 'casing' whereby we scan passengers' temperatures as they board a taxi or bus."