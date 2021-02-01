Left Menu

Nigeria: Uncertainty on new IG at Abuja police headquarters followed by Adamu's retirement

Uncertainty on the new Inspector General (IG) follows the retirement of Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, IG serving for 35 years, at the police headquarters in Louis Edet House in Abuja, Nigeria, according to a report by The Nation.

With Adamu's retirement on Monday, the speculations on the new IG brews in the police station. The uncertainty as reported is a result of the silence of Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria.

The tenure of Adamu's service expires on Monday, as he has completed 35 years of his service with his recruitment on 2 Feb 1986 in the police department.

The IG Adamu, who would turn 60 on 17 Sept, was appointed as the IGP in Jan 2019. He spent 2019 and 2020 in office.

10 Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and three Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) are also dated to be retired with Adamu on Monday, as per the report.

However, the campaign led to extend Adamu's tenure in the police headquarters was argued over the provisions of 2020's Police Act which favors retirement of a police officer at the age of 60 or on the completion of 35 years on service.

As Section 18(8) of the Act states: "Every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for 35 years or until the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier."

For the IG Police, the Act provides a four years tenure.

Section 7(2) of the Act provides that: "The person to be appointed as Inspector General of Police shall be a senior police officer not below the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police with the requisite academic qualification of not less than a first degree or its equivalent, in addition to professional or management experience."

However, so far, Buhari's intentions on the decision remain unclear with no revelation, as per the report.

