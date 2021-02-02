Nigeria: CDS military equipment yet to reach the country

Military equipment purchased by Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, is yet to reach Nigeria, said Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), according to a report by Today Ng.

The welfare of troops fighting against Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents in North-East persists to be one of the top urgencies of the present administration, Irabor stated.

Stating on Sunday, the military chief highlighted it in his first operational visit at Contol Centre and Military's Command while addressing the military troops.

Irabor, who was reportedly accompanied by Ibrahim Attahiru, the Chief of Army Staff, Awwal Gambo, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, and the Chief of Naval Staff assured the troops of improved welfare in the administration as to motivate their fighting spirit.

As he said, "Mr President, the Commander-in-Chief, sent his commendation to you. When we met with him, he charged us to let you know that your welfare is a top priority in government and to also let you know that issues bordering on equipment are what the government is working on in addition to those that have been procured and are in transit to Nigeria. Every service chief and I have made (a) commitment that whatever is required for us to work as a team we would do. Well done, keep the spirit because that is precisely what it should be. We have no other choice but to meet the desires of our commander-in-chief. You will be seeing us very often, to let you know we are with you and to ensure that this operation comes to an end speedily".