PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-02-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 01:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two workers were killed and four others injured when earth fell on them at a Road UnderBridge (RUB) construction site in the GuwahatiLumding section of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday, an official said here.

During construction of the tunnel between Panbari andThakurkuchi stations, earth fell over laborers trapping nine of them, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, SubhananChanda, said.

Seven of them were rescued with the help of local authorities but two laborers lost their lives, he said.

Four workers who suffered serious injuries were taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The railway authorities are extending all help to the injured, Chanda said.

Earth falls on workers during railway construction work in

