Content involving nudity, morphed pictures of women have to be removed in 24 hrs: Prasad on new social media rules.

... ...
... ...
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday that an independent panel found the companys COVID-19 antibody cocktail to have clear clinical efficacy in reducing the rates of hospitalization and deaths in patients. The cocktail, a combination ...
Europes wind power capacity is not growing fast enough to deliver the European Unions climate and energy targets due to complex permitting rules, industry group WindEurope said in a report on Thursday.Europe installed 14.7 gigawatts GW of n...
Prevented from traveling abroad by the pandemic, Kazakhs are flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range near their countrys biggest city, Almaty. The number of tourists last year was several times bigger than in pr...
The explosive growth of Clubhouse, an audio-based social network buoyed by appearances from tech celebrities like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, has drawn scrutiny over how the app will handle problematic content, from hate speech to harass...