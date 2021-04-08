Left Menu

Hungary govt determined to open schools on April 19 - PM's chief of staff

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 08-04-2021 15:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hungary will open schools as planned on April 19 as there are no serious risks around the reopening, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, rejecting concerns from teachers and student groups.

Gergely Gulyas also told a news briefing that the government was planning for the reopening of sporting events for spectators holding COVID-19 immunity cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

