Hungary govt determined to open schools on April 19 - PM's chief of staff

Hungary will open schools as planned on April 19 as there are no serious risks around the reopening, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday, rejecting concerns from teachers and student groups.

Gergely Gulyas also told a news briefing that the government was planning for the reopening of sporting events for spectators holding COVID-19 immunity cards.

